SushiSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.03 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00002283 BTC on major exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $136.31 million and $9.03 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 249,658,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 231,106,744 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

