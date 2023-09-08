Sutter Gold Mining Inc to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:SGM)

Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Sutter Gold Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 7th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37.

Get Sutter Gold Mining alerts:

Sutter Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:SGM traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,060. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. Sutter Gold Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.03.

Sutter Gold Mining Company Profile

Sutter Gold Mining ( CVE:SGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sutter Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutter Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.