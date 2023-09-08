Swmg LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Swmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,563 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 4.0% of Swmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Swmg LLC owned 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.40. 32,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,571. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $101.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.