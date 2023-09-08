Swmg LLC Has $3.68 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Swmg LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 2.0% of Swmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 368,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after purchasing an additional 59,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 875,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after buying an additional 177,082 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.43. The stock had a trading volume of 123,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,010. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.61. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $114.17.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

