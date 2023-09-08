Swmg LLC Has $409,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Swmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,138. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

