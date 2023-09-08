Swmg LLC Invests $487,000 in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Swmg LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,527,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.87. The company had a trading volume of 295,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,262. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $104.62 and a 12-month high of $159.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.54.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.2167 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

