Swmg LLC Invests $920,000 in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Swmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 454.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,736,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,174 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 65,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,337,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,917,000 after purchasing an additional 284,234 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.05. 705,131 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

