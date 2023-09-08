Swmg LLC Makes New $972,000 Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Swmg LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 66,752 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after buying an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.24. 326,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,367. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $40.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.60.

