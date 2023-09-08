Swmg LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Swmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 66,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,301,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 4.6% of Swmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,219,000 after buying an additional 284,548 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $504,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,395,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,670,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.44. The stock had a trading volume of 478,104 shares. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.06. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

