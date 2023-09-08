Swmg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Swmg LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Swmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $103.91. 272,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,103. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.43 and a 200-day moving average of $109.99. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $116.93.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

