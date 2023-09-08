Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) PT Lowered to $41.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Symbotic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Symbotic

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of SYM stock opened at $36.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.08 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.79. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $311.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 57.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, Director Charles Kane sold 45,674 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $1,810,974.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,486.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Kane sold 45,674 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $1,810,974.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,486.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,148,357 shares of company stock valued at $514,086,938 over the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Softbank Group CORP. boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 202.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 696,727 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 21.0% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after acquiring an additional 158,856 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 714,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after acquiring an additional 144,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,919,000.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.