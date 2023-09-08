Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.63 and last traded at $41.42. 45,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 789,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SYM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYM

Symbotic Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -94.08 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $311.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 57.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $222,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Symbotic news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 17,825,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $500,000,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $222,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,148,357 shares of company stock valued at $514,086,938 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.