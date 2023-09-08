Syscoin (SYS) Hits Market Cap of $64.31 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Syscoin has a market cap of $64.31 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0860 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Syscoin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,855.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.70 or 0.00741436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00117897 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00016223 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 747,394,570 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

