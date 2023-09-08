T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,600 shares of company stock worth $29,906,726. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.55.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $137.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $161.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

