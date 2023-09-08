Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Stock Down 0.7 %
TAIT stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82.
Taitron Components Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
