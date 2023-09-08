Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Down 0.7 %

TAIT stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

About Taitron Components

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Free Report ) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.70% of Taitron Components worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

