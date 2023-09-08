Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Trading Up 2.6%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) was up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $26.16. Approximately 55,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,276,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.24. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $195.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $4,644,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $471,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 13.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,708 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 35.6% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also

