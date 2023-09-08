Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.82 and last traded at $15.97. 69,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 228,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TARS. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 14th. William Blair began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 12.43 and a quick ratio of 12.43.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $48,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,410.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $137,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 902,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,543,286.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $918,410.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,300 shares of company stock worth $2,737,409. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

