TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Stock Position Lessened by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,679,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 967,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $63,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after buying an additional 5,888,998 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 21,822,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,014,000 after buying an additional 1,123,501 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 16.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,919,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,047,000 after buying an additional 1,564,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after buying an additional 1,029,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,034,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,310,000 after buying an additional 333,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $20.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 1.82.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.66%.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

