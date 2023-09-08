Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Shares Down 0.7%

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.01. 313,093 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 221,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Templeton Global Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20.

Templeton Global Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Global Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,010,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $16,725,494.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,586,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,227,385.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 86.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 49,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 22,749 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $309,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $4,630,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

