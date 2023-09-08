TerraCom Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:TER)

TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In other news, insider Danny McCarthy 733,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. 23.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TerraCom Limited develops and operates coal mines in Australia and South Africa. The company explores for hard and soft coking, thermal, and PCI coal. Its flagship property is the Blair Athol coal mine located in Clermont, Queensland. The company was formerly known as Guildford Coal Limited and changed its name to TerraCom Limited in November 2015.

