Teton Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,000 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 1.12% of Graham worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Graham by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 483,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 149,475 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Graham by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 269,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Graham by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Graham by 297.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GHM traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $16.45. 1,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Graham Co. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $47.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.68 million. Graham had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Graham Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

