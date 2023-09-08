Teton Advisors Inc. Buys 6,000 Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.84% of Twin Disc worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWIN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Twin Disc by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 484,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Twin Disc by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,523,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,357,000 after buying an additional 21,676 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Twin Disc by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 308,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Twin Disc by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.55. 35,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,186. The company has a market capitalization of $187.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $83.92 million for the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 3.75%.

TWIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Twin Disc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

