Teton Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 53,580 shares during the period. CTS comprises about 2.1% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.51% of CTS worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTS by 12.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 216,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,715,000 after buying an additional 23,688 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the first quarter worth approximately $666,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTS by 49.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,854,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CTS by 1.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.25. 7,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,210. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.71.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. CTS had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CTS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

