Teton Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 945.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,527,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Up 0.2 %

ODC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.50. 1,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,496. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $69.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $105.43 million for the quarter.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

