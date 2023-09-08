Teton Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,440 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,935,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,936,000 after buying an additional 118,623 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at $2,734,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SouthState by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at $1,363,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in SouthState by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 366,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,891,000 after buying an additional 48,712 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $316,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,902.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSB. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

SouthState Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SSB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.33. 12,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.83. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.97.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $555.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.04 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

