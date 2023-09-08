Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Titan Machinery worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 55.5% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 816,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 291,647 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 25.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,839,000 after purchasing an additional 276,252 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,636,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 152,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth approximately $4,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

TITN traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 26,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $47.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.86 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, September 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

