Teton Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of MarineMax worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth about $11,180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 481.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 274,328 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth about $7,552,000. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 360,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 152,948 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth about $4,059,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HZO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $681.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.50.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. MarineMax had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $721.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.62 million. Analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of MarineMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

