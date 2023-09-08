Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stake in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 1.03% of Intevac worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Intevac by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,600,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after acquiring an additional 96,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Intevac by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,496,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 96,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intevac by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 380,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 58,516 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 33.2% during the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 333,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intevac Stock Performance

IVAC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.25. 8,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,264. Intevac, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $85.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million.

IVAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intevac in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

