Teton Advisors Inc. Has $934,000 Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Renasant worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 137,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 27,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RNST. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Renasant from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Renasant Stock Performance

Renasant stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

