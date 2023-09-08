Teton Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.97% of American Outdoor Brands worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands Trading Up 1.8 %

AOUT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. 33,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,490. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.35. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

American Outdoor Brands Profile

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.