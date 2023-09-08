Teton Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Cavco Industries comprises approximately 1.5% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVCO traded down $3.49 on Friday, reaching $273.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.65. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.91 and a 12 month high of $318.00.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.76 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $475.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.90 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 23.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 20.05 EPS for the current year.

CVCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

