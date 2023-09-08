Teton Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CIRCOR International were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,579,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International Price Performance

Shares of CIR stock remained flat at $55.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,218. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $208.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.10 million. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 3.40%. Analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CIRCOR International in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIR

CIRCOR International Profile

(Free Report)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.