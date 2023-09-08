Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AZZ worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in AZZ in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AZZ by 557.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AZZ in the second quarter worth $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AZZ by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in AZZ by 44.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZZ stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.27. 16,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.30.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). AZZ had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $390.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZZ. Noble Financial began coverage on AZZ in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on AZZ in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on AZZ in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

