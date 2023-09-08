Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 1,647 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of York Water worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of York Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in York Water in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in York Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of York Water by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 49.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on York Water in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of York Water stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $40.46. 2,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $578.98 million, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average is $42.89. The York Water Company has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $47.23.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. York Water had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.

