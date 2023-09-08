Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 19,500 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Myers Industries comprises approximately 3.8% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 1.81% of Myers Industries worth $14,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 124.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 58.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 32.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Insider Activity at Myers Industries

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $46,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,837.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Myers Industries Price Performance

Shares of MYE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,341. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $208.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.80 million. Research analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

