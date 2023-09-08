Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 28,321 Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,321 shares during the period. Inspired Entertainment accounts for approximately 1.0% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %

INSE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.59. 6,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.