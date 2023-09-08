Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 3,448 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 24.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,226,000 after acquiring an additional 382,778 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 233.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 114,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 116.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ WASH traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $27.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $89.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WASH. StockNews.com raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

View Our Latest Report on Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.