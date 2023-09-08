Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 0.8% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 459,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 943,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,417,129.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KKR traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.00. 457,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,426. The company has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

