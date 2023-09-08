Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Herc by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 1.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Performance

Herc stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,353. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.97 and a 12-month high of $162.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.44 and its 200-day moving average is $121.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.54.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.42). Herc had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HRI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $1,249,317.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

