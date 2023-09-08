Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Ultra Clean worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 6,364.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 813.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $30.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,867. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.98 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UCTT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Ultra Clean

About Ultra Clean

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.