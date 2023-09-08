Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total value of $390,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $156.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.67. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.86 and a 1 year high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.52 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

