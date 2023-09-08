Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,693,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the quarter. Textron makes up 1.3% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.84% of Textron worth $119,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Textron by 22.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 32,850 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,287,657,000 after buying an additional 519,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Textron by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,931,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,415,000 after buying an additional 464,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Textron by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 81,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NYSE TXT traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.24. The stock had a trading volume of 27,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,738. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.87. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $80.10.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.84%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

