Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Thales in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.00.
Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.
