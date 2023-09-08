The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) is Wasatch Advisors LP’s Largest Position

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,293,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,051 shares during the period. The Ensign Group comprises approximately 3.1% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 9.45% of The Ensign Group worth $505,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 11,155 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $1,122,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $1,122,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $28,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,955 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,909 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $95.83. 6,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.63. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.84 and a 1 year high of $104.04.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $921.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.96 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENSG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Ensign Group

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.