The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Bandera Partners Llc Acquires 4,480 Shares

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $40,768.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,513,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,972,513.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 7th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 21,307 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $194,106.77.
- On Friday, August 25th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 16,462 shares of Joint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $157,047.48.
- On Wednesday, August 23rd, Bandera Partners Llc bought 6,247 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $59,533.91.
- On Friday, August 11th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 584,496 shares of Joint stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $5,581,936.80.
- On Wednesday, August 9th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 129,312 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,672,004.16.
- On Monday, July 17th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 299 shares of Joint stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,916.90.
- On Friday, July 14th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 22,164 shares of Joint stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $288,796.92.
- On Thursday, July 6th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 1,961 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,630.27.
- On Wednesday, June 28th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 769 shares of Joint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $10,043.14.
- On Monday, June 26th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 1,640 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.09 per share, for a total transaction of $21,467.60.
Shares of JYNT opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.23 million, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on JYNT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Joint in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Joint from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.
