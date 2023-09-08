The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Bandera Partners Llc Acquires 4,480 Shares

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $40,768.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,513,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,972,513.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joint alerts:

On Thursday, September 7th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 21,307 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $194,106.77.

On Friday, August 25th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 16,462 shares of Joint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $157,047.48.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Bandera Partners Llc bought 6,247 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $59,533.91.

On Friday, August 11th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 584,496 shares of Joint stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $5,581,936.80.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 129,312 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,672,004.16.

On Monday, July 17th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 299 shares of Joint stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,916.90.

On Friday, July 14th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 22,164 shares of Joint stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $288,796.92.

On Thursday, July 6th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 1,961 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,630.27.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 769 shares of Joint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $10,043.14.

On Monday, June 26th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 1,640 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.09 per share, for a total transaction of $21,467.60.

Joint Stock Performance

Shares of JYNT opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.23 million, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Joint during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Joint during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Joint by 36.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JYNT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Joint in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Joint from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JYNT

Joint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.