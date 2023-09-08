The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Boosted by Deuterium Capital Management LLC

Deuterium Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 176.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.9% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.91. 683,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,213,279. The company has a market capitalization of $360.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.62.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

