Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,137.63% and a negative return on equity of 949.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 3,388,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $4,168,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 31.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

