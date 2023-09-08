Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Trading Down 1.7%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Approximately 459,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 260,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.48 ($0.02).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.98. The stock has a market cap of £14.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It is also involved in development of gas-fired power, solar power, and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

