Toro (NYSE:TTC) PT Lowered to $94.00

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTC. CL King began coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $87.02 on Friday. Toro has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.34 and its 200 day moving average is $103.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.29). Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Toro’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Toro by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Toro by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

