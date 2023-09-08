Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Torrid had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $289.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Torrid updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Torrid Price Performance

NYSE:CURV opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $173.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. Torrid has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $6.93.

Get Torrid alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CURV. Bank of America lowered shares of Torrid to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.02.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Torrid by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 120,915 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Torrid by 752.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 380,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 336,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Torrid by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 31,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Torrid by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Torrid by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.